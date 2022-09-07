PARIS — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team hit the road and lost to Paris 25-18, 25-18 on Tuesday.
Kendall Roberts had six kills for the Buffaloes, while J'Lynn Waltz had three kills and eight digs and Addie Spesard had 13 digs.
The Buffaloes will play Milford on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Paris
Paris 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`18`18
Paris`25`25
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Kendall Roberts 6, J'Lynn Waltz 3, Jasmine Ray 2, Sierra Cunningham, Milee Ellis, Savana Cunningham. Blocks — Ray, Ellis, Sierra Cunningham, Waltz. Service aces — Sierra Cunningham, Savana Cunningham, Roberts. Digs — Addie Spesard 13, Waltz 8.
