GEORGETOWN — The Oakwood volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-23, 25-23 on Thursday.

Gentry Howard and Makaelyn Lagacy each had seven kills for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had five kills and three aces.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Georgetown

Oakwood 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Geo-RF`23`23

Oakwood`25`25

Geo-RF Statistical leaders

Kills —  Gentry Howard 7, Makaelyn Lagacy 7, Kendall Roberts 5, Sierra Cunningham. Service aces — Roberts 3, J'Lynn Waltz 2, Lagacy, Paige White, Cunningham.

