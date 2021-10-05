CHRISMAN — The Chrisman volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-18, 25-21 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Tuesday.
Maecy Johnson had 11 kills with six digs for the Cardinals, while Brianna Bama had 15 assists and eight digs, Piper Knight had 12 digs and Reese Anderson had two aces and two blocks.
The Cardinals are 9-9 and 4-2 in the VVC and will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Chrisman
Chrisman 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`18`21
Chrisman`25`25
Chrisman Statistical leaders
Kills — Maecy Johnson 11, Sequoyah Cook 3, Brianna Bama 2, Kailey Phipps, Reese Anderson. Blocks — Anderson 2, Johnson. Assists — Bama 15, Johnson. Service aces — Anderson 2, Johnson, Phipps, Piper Knight. Digs — Knight 12, Cook 8, Bama 8, Johnson 6, Phipps 5, Anderson 5.
