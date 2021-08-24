Geo-RF logo

CHAMPAIGN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team could not get past St. Thomas More on Tuesday, losing 25-11, 25-13.

Gentry Howard had two kills and a ace, while Addison Spesard had seven digs and Makaelyn Lagacy had three assists.

The Buffaloes will travel to Villa Grove on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Champaign

St. Thomas More 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Geo-RF`11`13

STM`25`25

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders

Kills — Gentry Howard 2, Camryen Sloan, J'Lynn Waltz, Kendall Roberts. Blocks — Sloan, Roberts. Assists — Makaelyn Lagacy 3, Roberts 2. Service aces — Howard, Trinity Collins. Digs — Addison Spesard 7, Roberts 2, Howard 2.

