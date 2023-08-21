Buffaloes logo

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team could not get the win in a 25-17, 25-5 loss to Judah Christian in its season opener on Monday.

Kendall Roberts had five kills and two assists for the Buffaloes, while Milee Ellis had two kills and two aces and Rubyrae Fraser Soule had five assists.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm will play Villa Grove on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Georgetown

Judah Christian 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Judah`25`25

Geo-RF`17`5

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders

Kills — Kendall Roberts 5, Milee Ellis 2 Assists — Rubyrae Fraser Soule 5, Roberts 2. Service aces — Ellis 2, Fraser Soule, Skyler Meador.

