GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team could not get the win in a 25-17, 25-5 loss to Judah Christian in its season opener on Monday.
Kendall Roberts had five kills and two assists for the Buffaloes, while Milee Ellis had two kills and two aces and Rubyrae Fraser Soule had five assists.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm will play Villa Grove on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Judah Christian 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Judah`25`25
Geo-RF`17`5
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — Kendall Roberts 5, Milee Ellis 2 Assists — Rubyrae Fraser Soule 5, Roberts 2. Service aces — Ellis 2, Fraser Soule, Skyler Meador.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.