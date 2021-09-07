GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team lost the first set 25-22, but rebounded with 25-17, 25-18 sets to beat Paris on Tuesday.
Cameryn Sloan had eight kills with five blocks for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins had seven assists Kendall Roberts had 13 assists, three kills and two aces and J'Lynn Waltz and Makaelyn Lagacy each had three aces.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Paris 1
Paris`25`17`18
Geo-RF`22`25`25
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — Cameryn Sloan 8, Trinity Collins 7, Gentry Howard 3, J'Lynn Waltz 3, Kendall Roberts 3, Jasmine Ray, Makaelyn Lagacy. Blocks — Sloan 5. Assists — Roberts 13, Ray 6. Service aces — Waltz 3, Lagacy 3, Roberts 2, Gentry Howard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.