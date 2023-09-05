GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team slid past visiting Paris 27-25, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Milee Ellis had five kills, three blocks, four digs and two aces for the Buffaloes, while Sophia Loucks had five kills, Addison Spesard had four kills, four digs and two aces and Rubyrae Fraser Soule had 13 assists and a ace.
The Buffaloes are 4-6 overall and will face Milford on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Paris 0
Paris`25`17
Geo-RF`27`25
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Milee Ellis 5, Sophia Loucks 5, Addison Spesard 4, Sierra Cunnigham, Skyley Miller. Blocks — Ellis 3, Cunningham 3. Assists — Rubyrae Fraser Soule 13. Service aces — Ellis 2, Spesard 2, Kendall Roberts, Fraser Soule. Digs — Roberts 8, Ellis 4, Spesard 4, Fraser Soule, Skyley Meador.
