GEORGETOWN — After losing to Danville on Wednesday, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team rebounded for a 25-19, 25-14 win on Thursday.
J'Lynn Waltz had seven kills and three aces for the Buffaloes, while Milee Ellis had seven kills, Kendall Roberts and Jasmine Ray each had five kills and Makaelyn Lagacy had four aces.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`19`14
Geo-RF`25`25
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — J'Lynn Waltz 7, Milee Ellis 7, Kendall Roberts 5, Jasmine Ray 5. Service aces — Makaelyn Lagacy 4, Waltz 3, Addison Spesard 2, Sierra Cunningham, Roberts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.