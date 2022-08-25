ST. JOSEPH — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team fell to St. Joseph-Ogden 25-8, 25-20 on Wednesday.

Sierra Cunningham and Jasmine Ray each had two kills for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had two blocks.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At St. Joseph

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Geo-RF`8`20

SJO`25`25

Geo-RF Statistical leaders

Kills — Sierra Cunningham 2, Jasmine Ray 2, Kendall Roberts, J'Lynn Waltz. Blocks — Roberts 2, Milee Ellis. Service aces — Roberts, Ellis.

