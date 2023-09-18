GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team had no problems against Urbana University on Monday with a 25-10, 25-16 win.,
Milee Ellis had 12 kills for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had five kills, three aces and 13 digs and Rubyrae Fraser-Soule had 25 assists and three aces.
The Buffaloes are 8-10 and will face Iroquois West on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Urbana University 0
U. University`10`16
Geo-RF`25`25
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Milee Ellis 12, Kendall Roberts 5, Hadlee Hayes 4, Skyler Meador 3, Sierra Cunningham 3, Karie Wersich 2, Sophia Loucks 2. Assists — Rubyrae Fraser Soule 26, Roberts, Addie Spesard, Ellis. Service aces — Fraser Soule 3, Roberts 3, Spesard 2, Meador, Hayes, Wersich, Hayes. Digs — Roberts 13, Spesard 8, Fraser-Soule 3.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8-10.
