GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team had no problems against Urbana University on Monday with a 25-10, 25-16 win.,

Milee Ellis had 12 kills for the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had five kills, three aces and 13 digs and Rubyrae Fraser-Soule had 25 assists and three aces.

The Buffaloes are 8-10 and will face Iroquois West on Tuesday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Georgetown

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Urbana University 0

U. University`10`16

Geo-RF`25`25

Geo-RF Statistical leaders

Kills — Milee Ellis 12, Kendall Roberts 5, Hadlee Hayes 4, Skyler Meador 3, Sierra Cunningham 3, Karie Wersich 2, Sophia Loucks 2. Assists — Rubyrae Fraser Soule 26, Roberts, Addie Spesard, Ellis. Service aces — Fraser Soule 3, Roberts 3, Spesard 2, Meador, Hayes, Wersich, Hayes. Digs — Roberts 13, Spesard 8, Fraser-Soule 3.

Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8-10.

