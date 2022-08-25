GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team could not get past visiting Villa Grove on Thursday, losing 25-16, 25-14.
Jasmine Ray had six kills and Kendall Roberts had three kills for the Buffaloes, who will play in the Martinsville Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Villa Grove 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Villa Grove`25`25
Geo-RF`16`14
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — Jasmine Ray 6, Kendall Roberts 3, Sierra Cunnningham, J'Lynn Waltz, Savana Cunnignham.
