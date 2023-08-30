CHRISMAN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team were edged out 26-24, 25-20 by Chrisman on Wednesday.
Milee Ellis had seven kills and five blocks for the Buffaloes, while Rubyrae Fraser-Soule had 23 assists, Addison Spesard and Sophia Loucks each had five kills and Kendall Roberts had 15 digs.
The Buffaloes are 3-5 overall and will face Arthur Christian on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Chrisman
Chrisman 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`24`20
Chrisman`26`25
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — Milee Ellis 7, Addison Spesard 5, Sophia Loucks 5, Skyley Meador 4, Sierra Cunningham 3. Blocks — Ellis 5, Cunningham. Assists — Rubyrae Fraser-Soule 23. Service aces — Cunningham, Fraser-Soule, Meador, Ellis, Loucks. Digs — Kendall Roberts 15, Ellis 3, Fraser-Soule 2, Loucks.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3-5 overall.
