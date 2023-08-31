GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team had a tough 25-22, 25-17 loss to Arthur Christian on Thursday.
Milee Ellis had five kills, two aces and a block for the Buffaloes, while Rubyrae Fraser-Soule had nine assists, Sophia Loucks had three kills, Kendall Roberts had five digs and Addison Spesard had two kills and five digs.
The Buffaloes will play Paris on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Arthur Christian 0
A. Christian`25`25
Geo-RF`22`17
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — Milee Ellis 5, Sophia Loucks 3, Addison Spesard 2, Skyley Meador. Blocks — Ellis. Assists — Rubyrae Fraser-Soule 9. Service aces — Ellis 2, Sierra Cunningham. Digs — Kendall Roberts 5, Spesard 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.