GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team lost the first set against Danville, but was able to rally to get the 20-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory.
Bailee Whittaker, Cameron Sloan and Gentry Howard each had four kills for the Buffaloes, while Howard had five aces, Kendall Roberts had nine assists and Addison Spesard had 16 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Danville 1
Danville`25`17`19
Geo-RF`20`25`15
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Bailee Whitaker 4, Cameron Sloan 4, Gentry Howard 4, Trinity Collins 3, Addison Spesard. Assists — Kendall Roberts 9, Madelyn Lagacy 4, Jasmine Ray 3. Service aces — Howard 5, Spesard 2, Makaelyn Lagacy, J'Lynn Waltz. Digs — Spesard 16, Waltz 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.