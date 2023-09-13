GEORGETOWN — THe Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team lost to Cissna Park 25-8, 25-8 on Tuesday at home.
Sierra Cunningham and Kendall Roberts each had two kills for the Buffaloes, while Rubyrae Fraser Soule had two assists and two aces and Addi Spesard had two digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Cissna Park`25`25
Geo-RF`8`8
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Sierra Cunningham 2, Kendall Roberts 2, Addi Spesard. Blocks — Milee Ellis. Assists — Rubyrae Fraser Soule 2, Roberts. Service aces — Fraser Soule 2. Digs — Spesard 2.
