GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team got past Hoopeston Area 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 on Tuesday.
The Buffaloes will travel to Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday, while the Cornjerkers will host Chrisman on Thursday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Carl Herman Burch, 97, passed into his Saviors presence on August 18, 2021, at Northside Hospital, St. Petersburg, Florida, after a brief illnesses. Carl was born July 14th 1924 in Tilton, Illinois to Monroe and Hazel (Bridgewater) Burch, the third of seven children. He graduated from Danvil…
These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.