GEORGETOWN — Trinity Collins had 12 kills and two blocks as the Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team beat Chrisman 17-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Gentry Howard had six kills, 16 digs and three aces, while Cameryn Sloan had five kills and three blocks, Maddie Roach had three aces and two blocks and Makaelyn Lagacy had three aces.
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Chrisman 1
Geo-RF`17`25`25
Chrisman`25`21`22
Geo-RF Statistical leaders
Kills — Trinity Collins 12, Gentry Howard 6, Cameryn Sloan 5. Blocks — Sloan 3, Maddie Roach 2, Collins 2. Service aces — Roach 3, Howard 3, Makaelyn Lagacy 3. Digs — Howard 16.
