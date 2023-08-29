GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team cruised to a 25-11, 25-9 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
Milee Ellis had 11 kills, four digs and two blocks for the Buffaloes, while Rubyrae Fraser Soule had 21 assists, Addison Spesard had four kills and three aces and Skyle Meador had three aces.
The Buffaloes improve their record to 3-4 and will face Chrisman on Wednesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Schlarman Academy 0
Schlarman`11`9
Geo-RF`25`25
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders
Kills — Milee Ellis 11, Addison Spesard 4, Hadlee Hayes 4, Sierra Cunningham 4, Skyley Meador, Kendall Roberts. Blocks — Ellis 2, Spesard, Cunningham. Assists — Rubyrae Fraser Soule 21. Service aces — Meador 3, Spesard 3, Soule 2, Hayes, Ellis. Digs — Ellis 4, Roberts 4, Spesard 3, Meador 3.
Records — Geo-RF 3-4 overall.
