COVINGTON, Ind. — The last four years have been very eventful for Holly Linville.
She started her career seeing her sister, Hope Linville, and the Covington volleyball team going to the semistates as a freshman and after that, she has been one of the top players in the area for the last three years.
“I may not have played much but it was fun,” Linville said. “That was a very talented team. It was real exciting and it was inspiring because I wanted to get us back there one day and have a different outcome or get back there. It made me want to work harder.”
The senior outside hitter’s work ethic showed this season as she had 217 kills, 56 blocks, 56 aces and 204 digs as the Trojans went 19-10 with an Wabash River Conference title and a lot of tight games against tough competition, giving her the title of Commercial-News Volleyball Player of the Year.
“I think we had a good season,” Linville said. “We kept progressing as the season went on and our passing got better and with a good pass, you get a good set and you get a good hit.”
The Trojans’ season included wining the Bi-County Tournament, taking third in the Lafayette Harrison Tournament and had tough losses to Terre Haute North and eventual IHSAA Class 1A Champion Lafayette Central Catholic in sectional play.
“We played well against Lafayette Central Catholic and I thought we had our stuff together against them,” Linville said. “We just didn’t pull through in the end.”
“It was a very even match and when I looked back on it on tape, both teams scored the exact same number of points,” Covington head coach Jennifer Sutherlin said. “It was a match where everything matched up together and it was a great match. Seeger was good win for us early in the conference and we played some ranked teams in the tournaments.
“I always looked at it as you are not going to be challenged playing the same team all the time, so probably 2016-2017, we had a talented team and I said we are going to start going to these tournaments and even if we went 0-4, we are going to get a chance to see how these teams function and be challenged and it makes us better. It’s good to see how different teams.”
The team was filled with her teammates and best friends like setter Karsyn Engle, Emma Taylor, Paige Messmore and Amber Cruser.
“We are all best friends. Most of us have been friends since pre-school and some of the younger girls we have been friends since middle school,” Linville said. “Karsyn, Emma and Paige have been my best friends for years and Amber moved in and she has quickly become one of my best friends and playing in other sports also has helped in our bond.”
Linville got started with volleyball in middle school and got serious with the sport when she started attending Terre Haute’s Crossroads of America Volleyball Club
“In my fifth grade year, the sixth grade team didn’t have that many girls, so they moved us up and I started playing,” Linville said. “My best friend Karsyn went to COA at Terre Haute and went to camps and in my seventh and eighth grade years, I committed to playing at COA and it has gone well ever since.”
Linville will now focus on getting ready for next year, where she will start attending St. Mary’s of the Woods College.
“Their coach has been talking to me about a visit and I went there. I wanted a college that was close to home and it was perfect to me,” Linville said. “I met with the coaches and it was just like family. They were so welcoming and I saw their practices and how their coaches were critiquing them and I wanted to be there and be with this team and that is what made my decision.”
With her four years up at Covington, Linville just hopes that the players that play next season will carry on what she and her friends have done.
“I just hope younger girls have the same drive for volleyball and they get as much as they can. If they can put a lot into it, they will get a lot back,” Linville said. “I just hope that they will work hard.”
“We see more middle school kids come in and they get involved and players now don’t realize that they are followed by the little kids until the end,” Sutherlin said. “In a small community like this, you get those family connections and school connections and they look up to them and they know they will have to play hard.
“We had a fun four years. Once you learn how to win, it is a never-ending cycle. They came through and they were winners from there and they brought that mindset to everything they did.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.