VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team lost to Crawfordsville 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 on Thursday.
Larissa Bowers had eight kills for the Mustangs, while Chloe Golia had seven kills and 18 digs, Lillie Fishero had 12 assist and Jerzi Hershberger had 21 digs.
The Mustangs will take part in the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Crawfordsville 3, Fountain Central 0
F. Central`11`14`16
Crawfordsville`25`25`25
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 8, Chloe Golia 7, Maddie Medley 2, Hannah Prickett 2, Lillie Fishero. Blocks — Golia. Assists — Fishero 12, Jerzi Hershberger. Service aces — Fishero, Golia, Medley. Digs — Hershberger 21, Fishero 12, Rylee Simko 11, Hayleigh Elkins 6, Fishero 3, Prickett 2, Medley, Willow Walsh.
