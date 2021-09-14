ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team swept Attica 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Larissa Bowers had 12 kills for the Mustangs, while Lillie Fishero had 22 assists and three aces, Chloe Golia had seven kills and 12 digs and Jerzi Hershberger had 36 digs and six aces.
Fountain Central will face Frankfort on Monday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Attica, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Attica 0
F. Central`25`25`25
Attica`21`18`22
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 12, Chloe Golia 7, Maddie Medley 3, Lillie Fishero, Willow Walsh. Assists — Fishero 22, Walsh. Service aces — Jerzi Hershberger 6, Fishero 3, Hayleigh Elkins. Digs — Hershberger 36, Golia 12, Elkins 9, Rylee Simko 9, Fishero 8, Hannah Prickett, Bowers, Walsh.
