CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-11, 25-18 to Southmont on Thursday.
Chloe Golia had seven kills and eight digs for the Mustangs, while Lilli Fishero had four kills and 19 assists and Jerzi Hershberger had 14 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Southmont 3, Fountain Central 0
F. Central`21`11`18
Southmont`25`25`25
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Chloe Golia 7, Larrissa Bowers 4, Lilli Fishero 4, Maddie Medley 4, Kacey Kirkpatrick, Jerzi Hershberger, Hannah Prickett. Blocks — Bowers, Golia, Kirkpatrick. Assists — Fishero 19, Hershberger, Hayleigh Elkins, Golia. Service aces — Medley 2, Fishero, Hershberger, Golia. Digs — Hershberger 14, Elkins 9, Rylee Simko 8, Golia 8, Fishero 3, Medley 2, Marylee Muniz.
