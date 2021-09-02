CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team went on the road on Thursday and lost to South Vermillion 25-10, 25-18, 25-17.
Larissa Bowers had four kills for the Mustangs, while Lillie Fishero had 11 assists, and Jerzi Hershberger had 24 digs.
The Mustangs will next play Southmont on Sept. 9.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Clinton, Ind.
South Vermillion 3, Fountain Central 0
F. Central`10`18`17
S. Vermillion`25`25`25
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 4, Chloe Golia 2, Hannah Prickett 2, Marylee Muniz 2, Kacey Kirkpatrick 2, Maddie Medley. Assists — Lillie Fishero 11, Jerzi Hershberger 2, Golia. Service aces — Fishero, Golia. Digs — Hershberger 24, Golia 10, Hayleigh Elkins 5, Fishero 5, Rylee Simko 5, Medley 2, Muniz 2, Prickett 2, Bowers.
