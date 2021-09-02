Paula Kay Tate, 55, of Sidell died on August 29, 2021 at the Carle Foundation Hospital. Paula was born on May 29, 1966 in Danville, IL to Jack and Mary (Swick) Tate. She is survived by her mother, Mary Tate; two brothers, James (Mary) Tate and Robert (Cecilia) Tate; her aunt and uncle, Mr. a…