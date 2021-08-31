ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team hung tough against Parke Heritage on Tuesday, but the Mustangs lost to the Wolves 21-25, 25-4, 25-20, 16-25, 15-13.
Maddie Medley had nine kills with three digs and a block for Fountain Central, while Larissa Bowers had eight kills and two digs, Chloe Golia had seven kills, two blocks, five aces and 19 digs, Lillie Fishero had 23 assists and five digs and Jerzi Hershberger had 29 digs.
The Mustangs will face South Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Rockville, Ind.
Parke Heritage 3, Fountain Central 2
F. Central`25`4`20`25`13
P. Heritage`21`25`25`16`15
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddie Medley 9, Larissa Bowers 8, Chloe Golia 7, Hannah Prickett 3, Lillie Fishero, Kendra Earlywine. Blocks — Golia 2, Medley. Assists — Fishero 23, Hayleigh Elkins 2, Jerzi Hershberger. Service aces — Golia 5, Elkins, Fishero, Hershberger. Digs — Hershberger 29, Golia 19, Elkins 16, Rylee Simko 14, Fishero 5, Medley 3, Bowers 2, Earlywine 2.
