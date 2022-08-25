VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Down 2 sets to 1, the Fountain Central volleyball team won the last two sets to beat Schlarman Academy 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13 on Thursday.
Hannah Prickett had 12 kills, eight assists and six aces for the Mustangs, while Bryleigh McTagertt had 10 kills and three blocks, Rylee Simko had three aces and Brailey Hoagland had five kills and 12 assists.
The Mustangs will play Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Schlarman Academy 2
Schlarman`17`25`25`18`13
Fountain Central`25`22`18`25`15
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Hannah Prickett 12, Bryleigh McTagertt 10, Brailey Hoagland 5. Blocks — McTagertt 3. Assists — Hoagland 12, Prickett 8. Service aces — Prickett 6, Rylee Simko 3.
