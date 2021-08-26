DANVILLE — The Fountain Central girls volleyball team went across state lines to face Schlarman Academy on Thursday and would get a 25-15, 25-15 win.
Larissa Bowers had eight kills for the Mustangs, while Chloe Goila had 10 kills, six digs and a ace, Jerzi Hershberger had 15 digs and three aces, Lillie Fishero had 21 assists and Hayleigh Elkins had 11 digs.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Danville
Fountain Central 2, Schlarman Academy 0
F. Central`25`25
Schlarman`15`15
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Chloe Golia 10, Larissa Bowers 8, Maddie Medley 4, Lilli Fishero, Katie Brown, Kacey Kirkpatrick. Assists — Fishero 21. Service aces — Jerzi Hershberger 3, Golia, Hayleigh Elkins. Digs — Hershberger 15, Elkins 11 Golia 6, Rylee Simko 4, Fishero 3, Hannah Prickett.
