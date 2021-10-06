VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team got a season-high 40 kills as they beat Riverton Parke 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 on Wednesday to end the regular season
Larissa Bowers had 14 kills and two blocks for the Mustangs, while Willow Walsh had 13 kills, Maddie Medley had 10 kills, Lillie Fishero had 35 assists and Jerzi Hershberger had 38 digs.
The Mustangs will next play Oct. 16, when they will face either Rossville or Lewis-Cass in sectional play.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Fountain Central 3, Riverton Parke 0
R. Parke`21`19`19
F. Central`25`25`25
Fountain Central Statistical leaders
Kills — Larissa Bowers 14, Willow Walsh 13, Maddie Medley 10, Chloe Golia 3. Blocks — Bowers 2, Golia. Assists — Lillie Fishero 35, Medley. Service aces — Fishero 2, Golia, Jerzi Hershberger, Medley. Digs — Hershberger 38, Hayleigh Elkins 18, Golia 14, Rylee Simko 6, Fishero 4, Bowers 3, Medley, Kendra Earlywine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.