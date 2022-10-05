DHS logo

DANVILLE — The Danville volleyball team was able to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 23-25, 25-22, 26-24 on Wednesday.

J'Lynn Waltz had five kills and three aces for the Buffaloes, while Jasmine Ray had six kills, Addy Spesard had four kills and three aces and Kendall Roberts had four kills and two blocks.

The Buffaloes will face Schlarman Academy on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Danville

Danville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1

Geo-RF`25`22`24

Danville`23`25`26

Georgetown-Ridge Farm Statistical leaders

Kills — Jasmine Ray 6, J'Lynn Waltz 5, Addy Spesard 4, Kendall Roberts 4, Savana Cunningham 3, Milee Ellis. Blocks — Roberts 2, Sierra Cunningham 2, Ellis, Waltz. Service aces — Waltz 3, Makaelyn Lagacy 3, Spesard 3, Ruby Fraser Soule, Sierra Cunningham, Roberts.

