NORMAL — The Danville volleyball team lost to Normal Community 25-8, 25-14 on Tuesday in Big 12 Conference action.
Lynae Ward had two kills, three digs and two aces for the Vikings, while Emmalee Trover had three assists and DeAsia Gamble and Lakin Alyea each had one block.
The Vikings will host Peoria Richwoods on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Normal
Normal Community 2, Danville 0
Danville`8`14
Normal`25`25
Danville Statistical leaders
Kills — Lynae Ward 2. Blocks —DeAsia Gamble, Lakin Alyea. Assists — Emmalee Trover 3. Service aces — Ward 2. Digs — Ward 3.
JV score — Normal Community 25-14, 25-13.
