DHS logo

CHAMPAIGN — The Danville volleyball team could not keep up with Champaign Centennial on Tuesday, losing 25-13, 25-19 in Big 12 Conference action.

DeAsia Gamble had four kills for the Vikings, while Emmalee Trover had seven assists and Audrianna Alvarez had 14 digs.

The Vikings drop to 1-3 and will host Normal West on Thursday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Champaign

Champaign Centennial 2, Danville 0

Danville`13`19

Centennial`25`25

Danville Statistical leaders

Kills — DeAsia Gamble 4. Blocks — Emmalee Trover, Aleeya Rudy, Lakin Alyea. Assists — Trover 7. Service aces — Lynae Ward. Digs — Audrianna Alvarez 14.

Records — Danville 1-3 overall.

JV score — Centennial 25-3, 25-21.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you