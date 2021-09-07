CHAMPAIGN — The Danville volleyball team could not keep up with Champaign Centennial on Tuesday, losing 25-13, 25-19 in Big 12 Conference action.
DeAsia Gamble had four kills for the Vikings, while Emmalee Trover had seven assists and Audrianna Alvarez had 14 digs.
The Vikings drop to 1-3 and will host Normal West on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Champaign
Champaign Centennial 2, Danville 0
Danville`13`19
Centennial`25`25
Danville Statistical leaders
Kills — DeAsia Gamble 4. Blocks — Emmalee Trover, Aleeya Rudy, Lakin Alyea. Assists — Trover 7. Service aces — Lynae Ward. Digs — Audrianna Alvarez 14.
Records — Danville 1-3 overall.
JV score — Centennial 25-3, 25-21.
