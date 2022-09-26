DHS logo

WATSEKA — The Danville volleyball team lost all three of its matches in the Maroon Poole of the Watseka Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.

The Vikings lost to the host Warriors 23-25, 25-15, 15-6, Gardner-South Wilmington 22-25, 25-14, 15-12 and Peotone 23-25, 25-12, 15-6.

Milford was 2-1 in the White Pool and took third and Grant Park would win the title.

The Vikings will return to Big 12 Conference action Tuesday against Peoria Richwoods.

