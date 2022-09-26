WATSEKA — The Danville volleyball team lost all three of its matches in the Maroon Poole of the Watseka Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings lost to the host Warriors 23-25, 25-15, 15-6, Gardner-South Wilmington 22-25, 25-14, 15-12 and Peotone 23-25, 25-12, 15-6.
Milford was 2-1 in the White Pool and took third and Grant Park would win the title.
The Vikings will return to Big 12 Conference action Tuesday against Peoria Richwoods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.