COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team clinched a perfect Wabash River Conference record on Wednesday with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-12 win over Riverton Parke.
Maddix Minick had 14 kills and two blocks for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had 10 kills, Lauren Vale had eight kills and 16 digs and Micah Stonecipher had six kills and two blocks.
Covington is 16-12 and is 7-0 in WRC action and will play Crawfordsville Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0
Riverton Parke`21`21`12
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 14, Alex Sutherlin 10, Lauren Vale 8, Micah Stonecipher 6. Blocks — Minick 2, Stonecipher 2. Digs — Vale 16.
Records — Covington 16-12 overall, 7-0 in Wabash River Conference.
