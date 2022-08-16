CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team had a strong start to to its season with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 win over North Montgomery.
Maddix Minick had 11 kills for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had six kills and 17 digs, Lilly Hacquet had five kills and Peyton Brown added 29 assists and three aces.
The Trojans will have its home opener on Thursday against Seeger.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Covington 3, North Montgomery 0
Covington`25`25`25
N. Montgomery`17`16`13
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 11, Alex Sutherlin 6, Lilly Hacquet 5. Assists — Browns 29. Service aces — Brown 3. Digs — Sutherlin 17.
