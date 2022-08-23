COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept West Vigo 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 at home on Tuesday.
Micah Stonecipher had nine kills and three blocks for Covington, while Alex Sutherlin had seven kills and three aces, Maddix Minick had five kills and Peyton Brown had 25 assists and six digs.
The Trojans are 3-0 and will face Southmont on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington
Covington 3, West Vigo 0
West Vigo`15`13`13
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Micah Stonecipher 9, Alex Sutherlin 7, Maddix Minick 5. Blocks — Stonecipher 3. Assists — Peyton Brown 25. Service aces — Sutherlin 3. Digs — Brown 6.
Records — Covington 3-0.
