COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept through South Vermillion 25-11, 25-10, 25-11 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference play.
Amber Cruser had 16 kills for the Trojans, while Karsyn Engle ahd 30 assists, six digs and five aces, Paige Messmore had five digs and three aces and Holly Linville had six kills.
The Trojans are 8-2 and 4-0 in the WRC and will play in a tournament at Lafayette Harrison on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, South Vermillion 0
S. Vermillion`11`10`11
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Amber Cruser 16, Holly Linville 6. Assists — Karsyn Engle 30. Service aces — Engle 5, Paige Messmore 3. Digs — Engle 6, Messmore 5.
Records — Covington 8-2 overall, 4-0 in Wabash River Conference.
