ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team remained unbeaten in the Wabash River Conference with a 25-8, 25-14, 25-16 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Alex Sutherlin had nine kills and eight digs for the Trojans, while Lauren Vale had eight kills, Ashlyn Alexander had 14 digs and Peyton Brown had 33 assists and seven digs.
Covington is 8-0 and 3-0 in the WRC and will face South Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Rockville, Ind.
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 0
Covington`25`25`25
Parke Heritage`8`14`16
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Alex Sutherlin 9, Lauren Vale 8. Assists — Peyton Brown 33. Digs — Ashlyn Alexander 14, Sutherlin 8, Brown 7
Records — Covington 8-2 overall, 3-0 in the Wabash River Conference.
