COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-18 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Maddix Minick had 11 kills and two blocks, Alex Sutherlin had 10 kills and eight digs, Brooke Rottman had three kills, three blocks and 10 digs and Peyton Brown had 11 digs, two aces and 26 assists.
The Trojans are 10-2 and 3-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host South Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 0
Parke Heritage`14`10`18
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 11, Alex Sutherlin 10, Brooke Rottmann 3. Blocks — Rottmann 3, Minick 2. Assists — Peyton Brown 26. Service aces — Brown 2. Digs — Brown 11, Rottmann 10, Sutherlin 8.
