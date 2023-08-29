ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team hit the road and beat North Putnam 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 in non-conference action on Tuesday.
Alex Sutherlin had nine kills, 10 digs and two aces for the Trojans, while Maddix Minick had eight kills and three blocks, Peyton Brown had 25 assists, six digs and two aces and Brooke Rottman had 12 digs, six aces and two kills.
Covington is 8-2 and will return to Wabash River Conference play on Thursday against North Vermillion.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Roachdale, Ind.
Covington 3, North Putnam 0
Covington`25`25`25
N. Putnam`21`16`13
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Alex Sutherlin 9, Maddix Minick 8, Brooke Rottmann 2. Blocks — Minick 3. Assists — Peyton Brown 25. Service aces — Rottmann 6, Brown 2, Sutherlin 2. Digs — Rottmann 12, Sutherlin 10.
Records — Covington 8-2 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.