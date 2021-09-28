COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept Fountain Central 25-7, 25-15, 25-8 on Tuesday.
Haley Harmeson, Amber Cruser and Alex Sutherlin each had eight kills for Covington, while Karsyn Engle had 30 assists, three kills and seven aces and Holly Linville had four kills and five aces.
The Trojans are 17-8 and 5-0 in the WRC and will host Attica on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0
F. Central`7`15`8
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Haley Harmeson 8, Amber Cruser 8, Alex Sutherlin 8, Holly Linville 4, Karsyn Engle 3. Assists — Engle 30. Service aces — Engle 7, Linville 5.
Records — Covington 17-8 overall, 5-0 in Wabash River Conference.
