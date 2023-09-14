VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team made quick work of Fountain Central on Thursday, winning 25-7, 25-14, 25-6 in Wabash River Conference play.
Maddix Minick had seven kills for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had six kills and 10 digs, Peyton Brown had 19 assists, 11 digs and four aces and Ashlyn Alexander had nine digs and six aces.
The Trojans are 14-5 and 5-0 in the WRC and will play in the Lafayette Jefferson tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0
Covington`25`25`25
Fountain Central`7`14`6
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 7, Alex Sutherlin 6. Assists — Peyton Brown 19. Service aces — Ashlyn Alexander 6, Brown 4. Digs — Brown 11, Sutherlin 10, Alexander 9
Records — Covington 14-5 overall, 5-0 in Wabash River Conference.
