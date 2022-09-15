COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept Fountain Central 25-18, 25-8, 25-4 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Alex Sutherlin had 15 kills and eight digs for the Trojans, while Maddix Minick had nine kills, Lauren Vale had eight kills and Peyton Brown had 36 assists and four aces.
The Trojans are 12-5 overall and 5-0 in the WRC and will play in the Lafayette Jefferson Tournament on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Fountain Central 0
F. Central`25`25`25
Covington`18`8`4
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Alex Sutherlin 15, Maddix Minick 9, Lauren Vale 8. Assists — Peyton Brown 36. Service aces — Brown 4. Digs — Sutherlin 8.
Records — Covington 12-5 overall, 5-0 in Wabash River Conference
