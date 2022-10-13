FRANKFORT, Ind. — Alex Sutherlin had a team-high 16 kills and seven aces as the Covington Trojans defeated the Carroll Cougars in three sets (26-24, 28-26, 25-19) in an opening-round sectional tournament game at Clinton Prairie.
The Trojans, which improved to 17-13 win the victory, also got a team-high 25 digs from Ashlyn Alexander, while Maddix Minick contributed nine kills and two blocks and Lauren Vale chipped in with seven kills and four aces.
Covington advances to play Clinton Prairie in the second sectional semifinal on Saturday, right after Seeger plays Lafayette Central Catholic. Saturday's action begins at 11 a.m. (Eastern) with the sectional championship set for 6 p.m. that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.