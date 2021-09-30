COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball swept Attica 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 in Wabash River Conference action.
Holly Linville had 16 kills, six digs and four aces for the Trojans, while Lauren Vale had seven kills and Karsyn Engle had 33 assists.
The Trojans are 18-8 and 6-0 in the WRC and will play Riverton Parke on Monday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Attica 0
Attica`13`10`13
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Holly Linville 16, Lauren Vale 7. Assists — Karsyn Engle 33. Service aces — Linville 4. Digs — Linville 6.
Records — Covington 18-8 overall, 6-0 in Wabash River Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.