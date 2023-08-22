TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team remained unbeaten in the early going of the season with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 win over West Vigo on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Alexander had 11 kills, nine digs and three aces for Covington, while Alex Sutherlin had eight kills, 14 digs and three aces, Brooke Rottmann had seven kills, 15 digs and six aces and Peyton Brown added 28 assists.
The Trojans are 4-0 and will host Southmont on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Terre Haute, Ind.
Covington 3, West Vigo 0
Covington`25`25`25
West Vigo`12`12`15
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Ashlyn Alexander 11, Alex Sutherlin 8, Brooke Rottmann 7. Assists — Peyton Brown. Service aces — Rottmann 6, Alexander 3, Sutherlin 3. Digs — Rottmann 15, Sutherlin 14, Alexander 9.
Records — Covington 4-0 overall.
