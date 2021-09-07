COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept Parke Heritage 25-15, 25-14, 25-20 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Amber Cruser had 17 kills and 11 digs for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had seven kills and four aces, Alex Sutherlin had five kills and four aces and Karsyn Engle had 39 assists, two kills and 10 digs.
The Trojans are 7-2 and 3-0 in the WRC and will host South Vermillion on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 0
Parke Heritage`15`14`20
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Amber Cruser 17, Holly Linville 7, Alex Sutherlin 5, Karsyn Engle 2. Assists — Engle 39. Service aces — Linville 4, Sutherlin 4. Digs — Cruser 11, Engle 10.
Records — Covington 7-2 overall, 3-0 in Wabash River Conference.
