CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team remained unbeaten in the Wabash River Conference with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-10 win over North Vermillion on Thursday.
Amber Cruser had nine kills and eight digs for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had eight kills, Lauren Vale had five kills, Karsyn Engle had eight digs and Paige Messmore added eight digs.
Covington is 6-2 and 2-0 in the WRC and will host Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Covington 3, North Vermillion 0
Covington`25`25`25
N. Vermillion`12`13`10
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Amber Cruser 9, Alex Sutherlin 8, Lauren Vale 5. Assists — Karsyn Engle 31. Digs — Cruser 8, Paige Messmore 8.
Records — Covington 6-2 overall, 2-0 in Wabash River Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.