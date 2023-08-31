CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team rolled into North Vermillion and beat the host Falcons 25-12, 25-9, 25-6 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Maddix Minick had 18 kills for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had 11 kills and four aces, Peyton Brown had 35 assists and two aces, Ashlyn Alexander had seven kills, eight digs and three aces and Katie Drollinger added three kills.
The Trojans are 9-2 and 2-0 in the WRC and will return home to play Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Covington 3, North Vermillion 0
Covington`25`25`25
N. Vermillion`12`9`6
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Maddix Minick 18, Alex Sutherlin 11, Ashlyn Alexander 7, Katie Drollinger 3. Assists — Peyton Brown 35. Service aces — Sutherlin 4, Alexander 3, Brown 2. Digs — Alexander 8.
Records — Covington 9-2 overall, 2-0 in Wabash River Conference.
