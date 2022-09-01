Covington logo

COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team made quick work of North Vermillion on Thursday with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 win.

Micah Stonecipher had eight kills, Lauren Vale had seven kills and three aces and Ashlyn Alexander had 20 digs.

The Trojans are 7-2 and 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Parke Heritage on Tuesday.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

At Covington, Ind.

Covington 3, North Vermillion 0

N. Vermillion`16`18`19

Covington`25`25`25

Covington Statistical leaders

Kills — Micah Stonecipher 8, Lauren Vale 7. Service aces — Vale 3. Digs — Ashlyn Alexander 20.

Records — Covington 7-2 overall, 2-0 in Wabash River Conference.

