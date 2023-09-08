COVINGTON, Ind. — Maddix Minick had a match-high 12 kills as the Covington Trojans improved to 4-0 in Wabash River Conference action with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-20 win over the South Vermillion Wildcats.
In addition to her 12 kills, Minick also had two blocks and three aces. Brooke Rottman had seven kills, two blocks and three aces for the Trojans, while Peyton Brown had a team-high 32 assists and Alex Sutherlin had a team-high 17 digs.
The Trojans, who are now 11-2 overall and 4-0 in the WRC, travel to West Lafayette Harrison on Saturday.
