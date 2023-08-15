COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team cruised to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-10 win on Tuesday in the Trojans' season opener.
Alex Sutherlin had 15 kills and 12 digs, while Maddix Minick had 13 kills, Brooke Rottmann had six kills and four aces and Ashlyn Alexander added 17 digs.
The Trojans will travel to Seeger on Thursday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 3, North Montgomery 0
N. Montgomery`17`18`18
Covington`25`25`25
Covington Statistical leaders
Kills — Alex Sutherlin 15, Maddix Minick 13, Brooke Rottmann 6. Service aces — Rottmann 4. Digs — Ashlyn Alexander 17, Sutherlin 12.
Records — Covington 1-0 overall.
